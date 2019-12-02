1  of  2
Breaking News
Window of downtown Davenport bar damaged after brawl, gunfire Multi-vehicle wreck backs up traffic on Interstate 80 bridge
Closings
Clinton Co Solid Waste Agency

Multi-vehicle wreck backs up traffic on Interstate 80 bridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-80 Crash Ambulance_1481495920857.jpg

A wreck involving multiple vehicles resulted in a traffic mess on Interstate 80 today.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. this morning, causing traffic to come to a standstill on the I-80 bridge.

Traffic wasn’t cleared until around 1 p.m.

Cars were towed away, and injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story