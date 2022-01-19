A Multicultural Lovefest will be Saturday and Sunday at the LULAC Club, 4224 Ricker Hill Road, Davenport.

Hours will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Students from Mali, Pakistan, Turkey, Switzerland, Israel and Nigeria will share their stories. Music will be provided by Kossi Liassidji, who is a well-known artist from Togo, Africa, and his family. Other musicians will be featured, too.

Hy-Vee will provide free pizza from 3-5 p.m. Saturday and breakfast pizza from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday. Smokin’ Rob’s BBQ also will provide food for sale.

Kinna’s House of Love, Davenport, will present the event. For more information, contact 815-995-8535.