Multiple agencies respond to blaze at unoccupied residence

The Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau is investigating the cause of a structure fire that happened early Sunday morning at an unoccupied residence.

Around 12:34 a.m., the fire department received a call from a neighbor regarding a blaze at the 4500 block of 11th Street A.

The first set of crews arrived to find a small one-story, single-family home with no basement had erupted in flames.

They located heavy fire extending through the garage roof on the structure’s southside and quickly initiated a defensive fire attack to protect fire extension to the nearby exposures, a news release says.

Extinguishment efforts were then made on the main body of the fire after neighboring structures were deemed protected, and multiple fire lines were deployed to secure utilities and other hazards at the structure.

Once the main body of the fire was contained, crews initiated interior operations to extinguish “hot spots” within the fire structure and complete overhaul, a news release says.

A private contractor responded to secure the structure.

Upon further investigation and search of the structure, it was determined that no one was inside the residence when it caught fire.

According to the fire department, the structure has been noted as “uninhabitable,” and there were no requests for assistance.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The initial response by the Moline Fire Department included 15 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances and one command vehicle, as well as two off-duty chief officers.

Crews from the Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, City of Moline Public Works, MidAmerican Energy and the Moline Second Alarmers also assisted with the incident.