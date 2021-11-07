Multiple agencies respond to river rescue at Sunset Marina

At least person was transported to a local hospital in relation to a river rescue incident that happened before 6 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Marina, Rock Island. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

A heavy presence of emergency crews tended to a river rescue incident that happened before 6 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Marina.

Local 4’s Karla Sosa was at the scene, where she witnessed multiple divers assisting the Davenport and Rock Island fire departments.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

A tow truck arrived on scene to pull a vehicle out of the river containing at least one occupant.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

