Multiple burglaries of unlocked vehicles in Bettendorf

The Bettendorf Police Department responded to multiple motor vehicle burglaries early Tuesday morning.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked. The Bettendorf Police Department also received two reports of stolen vehicles.

At 5:45 a.m. this morning, a witness saw several teenagers attempting to get into vehicles in the 3000 block of Parkwild Drive.

After further investigation, officers determined that two vehicles were reported stolen in the areas of the 3100 block of Parkwild Drive and the 2300 block of Avalon Drive. These vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside. One stolen vehicle, a Ford Fusion, was recovered in Davenport after an accident. The second vehicle, a Chevy Cruze, was recovered by the Davenport Police Department in the 6300 block of Appomattox Drive around 8:30 a.m. this morning. Multiple juveniles were detained by Davenport Police Department in regards to the recovered Chevy Cruze.

Although police say stolen vehicles have significantly decreased in Bettendorf over the last six months, they want to remind everyone to always lock your vehicles and do not leave keys anywhere inside the vehicles.