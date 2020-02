Tow trucks clear cars from an accident on I-74 in Moline, Illinois on Febraury 15 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Around 2:45pm on February 15, several cars were involved in an accident on I-74 that briefly caused a traffic woes.

It appears that the accident occurred when drivers failed to slow down properly to merge into a single lane before the sharp left turn to reach River Drive in Moline.

No injuries were reported from the incident.