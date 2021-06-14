Multiple cars were broken into in Le Claire

A warning from Le Claire Police, lock your car.

Police are responding to multiple calls about break-ins.

According to the department there were around 15 reports of vehicles that had been broken in to. They say it started Friday morning between approximately 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Two vehicles were stolen and 2 fire arms were also taken from seperate cars.

One neighbor spoke about what was stolen from their car.

“They got in the center console, got in the glove box empty all that stuff there was a bunch of change and everything that they left but there was nothing really valuable inside the car that they could really have taken,” said Hunter.

The Le Claire Police Department says every vehicle broken into was left unlocked and they’re reminding people to remember to lock up their vehicles.