Multiple casings littered across street, sidewalks late Thursday

Police responded to a report of gunfire that led to the discovery of multiple shell casings late Thursday in a Davenport neighborhood.
The call came in shortly after 10:15 p.m.
When Local 4 News, the only station on the scene, arrived at the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue, the area was blocked off to traffic while a Crime Scene Unit investigated and took pictures.
A K-9 Unit was also present.
Police confirmed at least six casings were found in the street and on the sidewalks.
There is no word yet on any arrests or injuries.
Please avoid the area, if possible.
This is at least the fourth shots fired call Local 4 News has responded to in the past month.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.