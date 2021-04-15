Multiple casings littered across street, sidewalks late Thursday

Davenport Police closed down the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue to traffic after 10 p.m. Thursday following a report of gunfire. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Police responded to a report of gunfire that led to the discovery of multiple shell casings late Thursday in a Davenport neighborhood.

The call came in shortly after 10:15 p.m.

When Local 4 News, the only station on the scene, arrived at the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue, the area was blocked off to traffic while a Crime Scene Unit investigated and took pictures.

A K-9 Unit was also present.

Police confirmed at least six casings were found in the street and on the sidewalks.

There is no word yet on any arrests or injuries.

Please avoid the area, if possible.

This is at least the fourth shots fired call Local 4 News has responded to in the past month.

BREAKING: Shots fired in Davenport at the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue. Police have found at least 6 casings. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/hnjkKuKBiF — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) April 16, 2021