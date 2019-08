Traffic is backed up on I-80 heading into Davenport because of a crash near the I-280 exit. (Shawn Loging, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is back to normal, according to Iowa State Patrol.

EARLIER UPDATE: At least five vehicles crashed on eastbound Interstate 80 east of Walcott, blocking the left lane is blocked.

At least one person was injured.

The crashes are causing a significant backup on I-80 heading into Davenport because of the crash near the I-280 exit.