Firefighters were on the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a fire in a multi-unit apartment building on the 100 block of 10th Street, Silvis.

A young man was placed in a squad car and transported from the scene. We do not know why he was in custody.

Because of the intensely hot weather, firefighters drank lots of water and continued to seek cooling from wet towels.

Silvis Firefighters were assisted by crews from East Moline, Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire District, Moline, Moline 2nd Alarmers, and police from Hampton, Silvis and East Moline assisted, too. MidAmerican Energy crews also were on the scene. Crews remained on the scene for some time.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or what caused the fire. We will remain in contact with firefighters to provide details when they become available.