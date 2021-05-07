Multiple casings found at scene of gunshot victim

UPDATE: Local 4’s Linda Cook reports at least seven shell casings were marked near the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive in Bettendorf, where a heavy police presence is still investigating the scene of a gunshot victim.
There is no word yet on the condition of the individual.
EARLIER UPDATE: Gunfire rang out in a Bettendorf neighborhood late Friday.
It happened just before 11:30 p.m., near the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
Crews from the Bettendorf Police Department, Bettendorf Fire Rescue and Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim.
Local 4 News arrived as the only station at the scene and saw an ambulance leave with emergency lights and sirens on.
No further information is available at this time.
