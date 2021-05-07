Multiple casings found at scene of gunshot victim

Emergency crews respond to a report of a gunshot victim just before 11:30 p.m. Friday near the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive in Bettendorf. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Local 4’s Linda Cook reports at least seven shell casings were marked near the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive in Bettendorf, where a heavy police presence is still investigating the scene of a gunshot victim.

There is no word yet on the condition of the individual.

EARLIER UPDATE: Gunfire rang out in a Bettendorf neighborhood late Friday.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m., near the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.

Crews from the Bettendorf Police Department, Bettendorf Fire Rescue and Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

Local 4 News arrived as the only station at the scene and saw an ambulance leave with emergency lights and sirens on.

No further information is available at this time.

