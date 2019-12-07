Multiple drivers caught going 123 miles per hour on the highway

A pair of drivers this past week were pulled over on Iowa highway’s for going 123 miles per hour.

Local Four spoke with an Iowa State Trooper about the dangers of driving at such high speeds. Not only are you endangering your own life, but also the lives of other drivers.

One of the drivers who was pulled over told the Trooper that he wanted to see how fast his car would go.

The consequences of driving that fast are a citation, loss of your drivers license, and possible jail time. In total it could cost a couple thousand dollars.