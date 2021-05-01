Multiple fire agencies battle Saturday afternoon blaze

Crews from multiple agencies battled a fire that sent a plume of smoke into the sky shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in Coal Valley, Ill.

Crews, including firefighters from Coal Valley, Orion, Silvis, Colona, Blackhawk Fire Protection District and Moline got the fire under control at Bastian’s Auto Outlet, 106 E 1st Ave.

An hour later, crews still were spraying down the area for hot spots in the smoldering area.

Flames left severe damage to the building, which was fully engulfed.

We do not know what caused the fire or a damage estimate. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details as soon as they are available.