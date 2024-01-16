The Sterling and Rock Falls Fire Departments, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department and CGH EMS were dispatched on Tuesday, January 16 at about 4:24 a.m. regarding a commercial structure fire in the 2400 block of E. Rock Falls Rd. St in rural Rock Falls. When the first fire crews arrived eight minutes later, heavy smoke and fire were showing from the roof of the entire shop area of a large, one story commercial building.

Crews began suppression efforts and a MABAS box alarm was called, bringing in other agencies to assist. The fire spread throughout the entire building, causing the fire command to upgrade to a third alarm MABAS box and assume a defensive position. There was a partial collapse of the structure’s west and south exterior walls. Fire crews remain on the scene to investigate the fire and manage hot areas.

The Dixon Rural, Dixon City, Prophetstown, Morrison, Fulton, Polo and Tampico Fire Departments assisted with the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A preliminary investigation shows that about 90% of the building was impacted. No injuries were reported.