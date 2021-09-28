Multiple fires blaze across the QCA

Multiple structure fires have kept crews busy across the QCA.

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue in Davenport is closed after fire ripped through the business. Crews responded to the fire around 1:00 Tuesday morning. The district fire chief said the fire was being fed by a natural gas leak at the back of the building. The general manager of the restaurant said the damage is extensive, and they believe the taco spot will be closed for about 6 weeks.

The Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan also caught fire Tuesday morning. The call came in a little before 6:00 a.m. The fire was contained in about 40 minutes. One Rock Island firefighter was injured but is back on the job, according to the Blackhawk fire chief.

Fire crews rescued a cat from an apartment fire in Clinton. It broke out just after 5:00 Tuesday morning on 27th Avenue South. Crews discovered flames from the first floor window and smoke throughout the apartment. Fire crews said all the people inside made it out safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The property is owned by the Clinton Housing Authority, and damage is estimated at $20,000.

The name of the 71-year-old man killed in a house fire in Sterling on Monday has been released. Fire crews rescued Timothy Aurand. He was rushed to a hospital in Chicago, where he later died from his injuries. The fire broke out on Johnson Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. Monday. Another person in the house was able to escape on her own, and she remains in guarded condition.

The Buffalo Police Department identified a man killed in a house fire on Friday. They reported 63-year-old Bernard Gerischer died in the blaze. The fire happened just after 2:00 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of 3rd Street. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.