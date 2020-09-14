Multiple natural disasters have Red Cross in need of donations, volunteers

The American Red Cross of the Quad Cities has been busy.
With two volunteers heading to Oregon to help those dealing with the wildfires on the West Coast, another hurricane threatening the Gulf Coast, and those still recovering from last month’s derecho, the Red Cross of the Quad Cities’ resources are being stretched thin.
“We are a lot of different places right now, we are in California, Oregon, Washington helping with the wild fire response. We are still working on little bit of wrap up from the derecho in the Cedar Rapids area. We are also working with Hurricane Laura and now we are planning for the landfall of Hurricane Sally probably sometime tomorrow,” says Trish Burnett of the American Red Cross of the Quad Cities. “The three things we really need right now are volunteers, financial donations, and blood donations. So any of those three are great opportunities to be a part of the Red Cross effort.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities are listed below, or for other ways to contribute to the Red Cross, visit this webpage.
In Iowa:
Clinton
- September 22, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Community Reformed Church, 747 North 12th Street
Fort Madison
- September 17, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 9th Street
Keokuk
- October 1, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – First Baptist Church, 7th and Blondeau, Keokuk
In Illinois:
Aledo
- September 15, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Avenue
Cambridge
- September 24, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. – St. John’s Vianney Church, 313 South West Street
Dixon
- September 25, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – AFSCME Union Hall, 622 Palmyra Road
- September 28, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Dixon Fire Department, 210 South Hennepin
- October 7, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – YMCA, 110 North Galena Road
Galva
- October 6, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – First United Methodist Church, 214 NW Second Avenue
Kewanee
- September 9, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. – First Christian Church, 105 Dwight Street
Moline
- September 29, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – American Red Cross of the Quad Cities, 1100 River Drive
Morrison
- September 17, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road
Paw Paw
- September 17, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman Street
Prophetstown
- October 5, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD #3, 79 Grove Street
Sterling
- October 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 East 23rd Street
- October 8, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 East 23rd Street
Sublette
- September 29, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 202 South Locust Street