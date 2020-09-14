Multiple natural disasters have Red Cross in need of donations, volunteers

The American Red Cross of the Quad Cities has been busy.

With two volunteers heading to Oregon to help those dealing with the wildfires on the West Coast, another hurricane threatening the Gulf Coast, and those still recovering from last month’s derecho, the Red Cross of the Quad Cities’ resources are being stretched thin.

“We are a lot of different places right now, we are in California, Oregon, Washington helping with the wild fire response. We are still working on little bit of wrap up from the derecho in the Cedar Rapids area. We are also working with Hurricane Laura and now we are planning for the landfall of Hurricane Sally probably sometime tomorrow,” says Trish Burnett of the American Red Cross of the Quad Cities. “The three things we really need right now are volunteers, financial donations, and blood donations. So any of those three are great opportunities to be a part of the Red Cross effort.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are listed below, or for other ways to contribute to the Red Cross, visit this webpage.

In Iowa:

Clinton

September 22, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Community Reformed Church, 747 North 12th Street

Fort Madison

September 17, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 9th Street

Keokuk

October 1, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – First Baptist Church, 7th and Blondeau, Keokuk

In Illinois:

Aledo

September 15, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Avenue

Cambridge

September 24, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. – St. John’s Vianney Church, 313 South West Street

Dixon

September 25, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – AFSCME Union Hall, 622 Palmyra Road

September 28, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Dixon Fire Department, 210 South Hennepin

October 7, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – YMCA, 110 North Galena Road

Galva

October 6, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – First United Methodist Church, 214 NW Second Avenue

Kewanee

September 9, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. – First Christian Church, 105 Dwight Street

Moline

September 29, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – American Red Cross of the Quad Cities, 1100 River Drive

Morrison

September 17, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road

Paw Paw

September 17, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman Street

Prophetstown

October 5, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD #3, 79 Grove Street

Sterling

October 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 East 23rd Street

October 8, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 East 23rd Street

Sublette