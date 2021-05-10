Multiple officers search car late Sunday

There was a heavy police presence on the 1900 block of Warren Street, Davenport, where officers examined a vehicle parked on the street late Sunday.
A Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, watched police look inside and outside about 11:30 p.m.
We do not know whether the car was stolen or what officers were searching for.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.