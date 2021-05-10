Multiple officers search car late Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There was a heavy police presence on the 1900 block of Warren Street, Davenport, where officers examined a vehicle parked on the street late Sunday.

A Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, watched police look inside and outside about 11:30 p.m.

We do not know whether the car was stolen or what officers were searching for.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story