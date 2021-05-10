Multiple officers search car late Sunday

There was a heavy police presence on the 1900 block of Warren Street, Davenport, where officers examined a vehicle parked on the street late Sunday.

A Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, watched police look inside and outside about 11:30 p.m.

We do not know whether the car was stolen or what officers were searching for.

Heavy police presence on the 1900 block of Warren Street, Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees offices examine a parked car. pic.twitter.com/7EQwzHgVnD — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 10, 2021

