After a Burlington area drug-trafficking investigation, multiple people have been sentenced.

Tristan Davis, of Burlington, was sentenced on Jan. 28, 2022, to more than 23 years in prison for his involvement in a drug conspiracy dating back to 2001. He is the last of eight defendants to be sentenced after they were charged in November 2019.

Davis, 36, originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 280 months in federal prison. There

is no parole in the federal prison system.

Davis was previously found guilty, along with Kendrick Page and Breon Armstrong, of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, which included ice methamphetamine and cocaine base (crack cocaine), after a jury trial in July 2021. At sentencing, U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey found Davis possessed a firearm related to his drug trafficking activities and maintained a house in Burlington to store, manufacture and distribute controlled substances.

Jarvey described the conspiracy as “a scourge upon Burlington and eastern Iowa.” He went on to say the conspiracy was responsible for “huge quantities of methamphetamine and other controlled substances over a very long period of time.”

Davis was one of eight individuals from Burlington who were charged federally in November 2019, after the execution of numerous federal search warrants in Burlington, and elsewhere.

Others charged, and sentenced, as a part of this drug conspiracy include:

• Kendrick Ramon Page, sentenced to 28 years and four months

• Breon Raquon Armstrong, sentenced to 17 ½ years

• Alphonso Edmond, sentenced to 15 years

• Lavelle Harris, sentenced to 21 years and eight months

• Lamar Harris, sentenced to 17 ½ years

• Frederrick Dewayne Reed, sentenced to 13 years and four months.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including: the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce; Burlington Police Department; Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office; Federal Bureau of Investigation; West Central Illinois Taskforce; Quincy, Illinois, Police Department; Drug Enforcement Administration; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Mt. Pleasant Police Department; West Burlington Police Department; Keokuk Police Department; Ft. Madison Police Department; Lee County Sheriff’s Office; Iowa City Police Department; Johnson County Sheriff’s Office; North Liberty Police Department; Coralville Police Department; Muscatine

County Sheriff’s Office; Louisa County Sheriff’s Office; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Bettendorf Police Department; Illinois State Police; Monmouth, Illinois, Police Department; Macomb, Illinois, Police Department; Galesburg, Illinois, Police Department; Adams County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office; and Fulton County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Iowa has prioritized the prosecution of those responsible for drug and violent offenses in Southeast Iowa, to include the Burlington area. “The Department of Justice is committed to continue to collaborate with our state and local partners to address violent crime that threatens safety in communities like Burlington. This investigation, and others like it, demonstrates the continued resolve of our federal, state and local law enforcement officers to hold accountable those who engage in drug trafficking and the act of violence that go with it,” said U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal.

Most recently, in November 2021, eight men were federally charged with participating in a methamphetamine conspiracy after several federal search warrants were executed at Burlington

residences. Those charged in November 2021 include: Clyde Stewart, Jr.; Rudolph Allen; Kendric

Childs; Brian Davis, Jr.; Demetrius Goudy; Gregory Johnson; Marcus Johnson; and one other

individual who remains at large.

Since 2019, 22 people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in trafficking methamphetamine in Southeast Iowa.

Others from Burlington who have been recently federally prosecuted include: