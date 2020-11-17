Multiple QC schools move online full-time, some students at home until 2021

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our community, many area school districts are shifting to remote learning full time this week. Davenport, Moline-Coal Valley, Colona, Rock Island-Milan and East Moline School Districts all shifted their lesson plans online. The Clinton County School District will start full time remote learning this Thursday November 19 until December 4.

This change is impacting parents and students alike. Fauth Houk, a mother in the Moline Coal Valley school district, said she is constantly figuring out what comes next for her kids.

“Honestly, it’s unorganized chaos,” she said. “I feel at times that I’m a secretary, or a personal assistant because I’m constantly making sure my children are at meetings at certain times, and I have calendars and schedules.”

Her 4th grader and kindergartner keep have an at-home classroom, which she said helps keep them focused.

“I was privileged enough to have a house that I could turn a room into a classroom, and I took my dining room and turned that into a classroom,” she said.

She also said ‘brain breaks’, which are 15-minute breaks during the day, help her children get through the day.

Older students are more independent with their school work. United Township High School senior Abida Diasso said although she can manage the online workload, it’s been hard missing out on milestones.

“Our senior year, we’re not getting to do those senior things,” she said.

Diasso is the student body president, and said it’s disappointing to see the schools close, but an important move in stopping the spread of the virus.

“Cases are rising, and it’s just best that we kind of stay away from each other,” she said.

She said it’s crucial to keep her peers encouraged virtually.

“We have to keep having hope, I know this isn’t the most ideal,” she said. “We just have to be very very innovative, and very creative in how we do things.”

She said students at her school currently have a group chat to stay connected, but said it’s hard to stay connected when they cannot see each other in person every day.

For Rock Island High School senior Emma Widick, remote learning has been her reality since the beginning of the school year.

“For me, it’s looked like all zoom calls,” she said. “None of my teachers this year I’ve met in person.”

She said she and her friends are finding ways to stay connected

“We’ve done a lot of Facetime calls, and a lot of checking up on each other with classes, and seeing how we are all doing personally with grades and just in school,” she said.

She knows this is a hard time for students, and especially for seniors.

“I’m not someone who plays a sport or does musicals, but I know a lot of those people are missing out on really pivotal moments,” she said. “People are missing their senior nights.”

The Rock Island-Milan School District made the decision Friday to resume full remote learning until next year. Reginald Lawrence, the district’s superintendent, said the decision was made after COVID-19 outbreaks in the district made it hard to continue the blended learning schedule.

He said they are still working on getting every student in the district the technology they need.

“We’ve ordered thousands of additional computers that are on backorder and the dates keep getting pushed back,” he said. “We’re still reaching out to families and sending home homework packets, trying to ensure that our students are still engaged with the academic part of this year.”

He said they are looking into local options to get more computers out to families and will continue to provide pick-up meals for students during this transition.