Multiple shell casings found in Davenport neighborhood

A heavy police presence was spotted near Iowa Street, between 13th and 14th Streets in Davenport, as crews searched for shell casings after a shots fired call came in around 1 a.m. Thursday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

The call came in around 1 a.m.

Police responded to the area of Iowa Street, between 13th and 14th Streets.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky saw officers searching up and down the hill of the neighborhood, looking for evidence.

He reports multiple shell casings were found. The exact number is unknown at this time.

We’re still working to find out if anyone was injured.

More details will be provided when available.

