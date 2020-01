The intersection of Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Davenport was blocked off after police responded to multiple shots fired Wednesday evening. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Police are currently responding to a call of multiple shots fired near the 4000 block of Telegraph Road in Davenport.

The intersection of Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue is shut down at this time.

