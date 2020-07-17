Multiple vehicle accident closes U.S. Route 20 near Galena

U.S. Route 20 at Devils Ladder Road, just east of Galena, has been shut down to traffic by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as it handles a multiple vehicle accident.

Traffic from the east is being detoured to Eagle Ridge Drive to Thunder Bay Road to Mount Hope Road to Route 20.

Traffic from the west is being detoured to Mount Hope Road to Thunder Bay Road to Eagle Ridge Drive to Route 20.

No details were released about the accident at this time.

The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office will give an update once U.S. Route 20 is reopened.