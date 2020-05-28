Multiple vehicle accident in Moline, 3 sent to hospital

Offending vehicle in an accident at Ave of the Cities & 19th street in Moline. Photo by Bryan Bobb

Police is responding to an accident at Ave of the Cities & 19th St., in Moline involving three vehicles.

The accident happened between 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. Three people were sent to the hospital and the driver remains in custody after a short foot chase as he tried to escape the scene, officials have confirmed.

