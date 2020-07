A multiple vehicle accident occurred on Avenue of the Cities in Moline on July 15, 2020 (photo: Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Avenue of the Cities between 31st and 29th Streets in Moline.

No information is available at this time about any injuries.

#Breaking Accident on Avenue of the Cities between 31st & 29th Streets in #Moline pic.twitter.com/i6mr1uLz0O — Karla Sosa (@KARLASOSATV) July 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.