Multiple vehicle accident on Milan Beltway

Emergency crews are at a the scene of a multiple vehicle accident on the Milan Beltway on Wednesday afternoon just after 3 p.m.

The accident occurred at the intersection with Highway 67 when one vehicle turned in front of another.

Milan Police confirm that there were some minor injuries and the vehicles suffered significant damages.

The eastbound lanes of the Beltway in that area are currently closed as the accident is cleared up.

An accident involving several vehicles on the Milan Beltway at Highway 67 caused minor injuries and severe damage to the vehicles on January 27, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

