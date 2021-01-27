Multiple vehicle accident on Milan Beltway

Emergency crews are at a the scene of a multiple vehicle accident on the Milan Beltway on Wednesday afternoon just after 3 p.m.
The accident occurred at the intersection with Highway 67 when one vehicle turned in front of another.
Milan Police confirm that there were some minor injuries and the vehicles suffered significant damages.
The eastbound lanes of the Beltway in that area are currently closed as the accident is cleared up.
Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.
