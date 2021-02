A multiple vehicle accident snarled traffic just outside the Hy-Vee on Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf on February 1, 2021 (photo: Brian Gallagher, OurQuadCities.com).

A multiple vehicle accident in the area of Middle and Devils Glen roads in Bettendorf snarled traffic Monday morning.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. near the entrance to Hy-Vee.

There is no information at this time if there were any injuries.