At least three vehicles were involved in a crash about 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 46th Street and Welcome Way, Davenport.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews responded to the scene, where three heavily damaged vehicles were visible, and debris was strewn throughout the intersection.

A multi-vehicle crash happened about 7 p.m. Monday in Davenport (photo by Linda Cook.)

One witness told our Local 4 News crew several people were transported away in an ambulance.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether any drivers will receive tickets. Local 4 News and www.ouruqadcities.com will stay in contact with emergency responders so we can provide details when they become available.

Emergency responders are at the intersection of Welcome Way and 46th St., Davenport, where a crash involving multiple vehicles has occurred. pic.twitter.com/O1eJ09hkWd — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) February 22, 2022

An ambulance arrives at a crash scene at 46 street and Welcome Way, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/O7P0hLpPBI — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) February 22, 2022