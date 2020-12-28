Multiple vehicles damaged in I-80 crash Sunday

While snow and sleet made Quad-City area roads treacherous, a multiple-vehicle accident slowed down traffic for miles on Interstate 80 Sunday.

The crash happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. near Mile Marker 282 in the westbound lane between Walcott and Stockton. Law enforcement from Scott County and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene to divert traffic and manage the vehicle pileup.

At one point, traffic was down to one westbound lane in the area. Local 4 News saw multiple cars that appeared to be destroyed, and one was in a ditch.