Artists, vendors, fans and characters from multiple worlds converged at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds for a weekend of out-of-this-universe fun at the Quad Cities Comic Con!

What can you expect at the show?

Presented as a family-friendly experience, lovers of comics, art, toys, video games, costuming, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and so much more have the weekend to be surrounded by a million things to love. The Quad Cities Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, features an opportunity to meet actor Justin Nimmo, who played Zhane in Power Rangers In Space, among other roles. Additionally, cosplayers of all ages are invited to compete in a costume contest at 1:00 p.m.

(photo: Mighty Con)

Check out some of the artists at Quad Cities Comic Con:

What is cosplay, and what about costuming in general?

You still have time to check it all out; Quad Cities Comic Con’s last day is Sunday, April 3, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, located at 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport. For more information, click here.

(photos by Brian Weckerly, Helen Weckerly and Chris Maess)