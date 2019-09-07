Mural makes Monmouth arts center more vibrant thanks to local graduate

A recent Monmouth College graduate is starting her career in the place she’s come to call home.

Natalie Curtis is painting a mural on the exterior of the Buchanan Center for the Arts for her residency.

She graduated from Monmouth College in December.

Curtis says the mural includes the history of the arts center as well as its vision for the future.

It’s important to her to showcase her first public art design in the town where she went to school.

“I did get a lot of support here as an artist and a student when I went to college here,” says Curtis. “So I was excited to come back to the community and do something for the community.”