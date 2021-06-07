Murder suspect arrested in Colorado, held in Whiteside County Jail

A 35-year-old murder suspect was in custody Monday after U. S. Marshals arrested a Sterling man on a warrant for first-degree murder with a $2 million bond.

Michael W. T. Bennett was wanted in connection with a May 1 shooting, a news release says. Bennett is accused of shooting Joshua N. Hamrick, 39, of Sterling, at Hamrick’s home. Hamrick died from gunshot wounds.

Sterling police worked with U. S. Marshals to determine Bennett had left the area and traveled to Colorado. U. S. Marshals took Bennett into custody without incident at a hotel near Centennial, Colorado, a suburb of Denver.

He was transferred to Arapahoe County Jail, where he is being held there pending extradition.