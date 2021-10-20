Murder suspect pleads not guilty in connection with September shooting death

A 27-year-old Davenport man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a shooting death Sept. 5.

In court documents filed Monday, Demarco Gray Jr. has pleaded not guilty and demands a speedy trial. He faces charges of first-degree murder and control of a firearm by a felon, both felonies.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Sept. 5, Davenport Police responded to the 2200 block of north Nevada Avenue after a report of shots fired and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 24, was transported to Genesis Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. “Initial investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence,” the release says.

An ambulance left the area near the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Lombard Street shortly after 1:30 p.m., when police confirmed the severity of the person’s injuries.

Officers set up crime-scene tape to block part of the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue. Officers talked with neighbors who gathered to watch the scene.

Grau is being held on $500,000 cash-only in Scott County Jail..