Murder suspect pleads not guilty; victim’s family mourns

A teen accused of murdering another girl in Rock Island pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rock Island County Court.

Lyric D. Stewart, 14, of Rock Island, was stabbed to death Dec. 30 during a fight in the 1200 block of 11th Street.

Jimena Jinez, 18, also of Rock Island, was arrested in the early morning of Dec. 31, 2020, and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death. She has been in custody in Rock Island County Jail since then, and is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Jinez appeared Tuesday in Rock Island County Court. She responded to the judge’s questions with brief answers, and appeared calm.

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, Lyric’s family held up signs that said “Justice For Lyric Stewart” and talked with Local 4 News.

Tony Stewart, Lyric’s father, said he didn’t care if it was “negative 100” degrees outside, he still would be there to seek justice for his daughter.

Tony Stewart and the rest of the family are upset that minors at the scene of the fight do not face charges similar to what Jinez faces. The family plans to continue to do whatever they can to seek justice for Lyric.

“There’s nothing about (Lyric) I don’t miss,” he said, adding his daughter had a big heart.

To see Lyric’s obituary, visit https://www.trimblefuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Lyric-D–Stewart?obId=19500155