Murder suspect sentenced to 35 years

A 58-year-old Colona man accused of murder in the death of a Colona woman was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison.

Steven L. Scott, a suspect in the 2019 death of 51-year-old Marcie Snyder, was sentenced in Henry County Court after he pleaded guilty.

Colona Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 5:40 a.m. Oct 2, 2019, on the 1100 block of Oak Drive. When they arrived, they found Snyder dead, officials said.

Scott was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.