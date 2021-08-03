Murder suspect set for trial later this month

The trial of a 34-year-old suspect in a 2019 Davenport shooting death is set to begin Aug. 23 in Scott County Court.

Aaron Beeman, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Frederick Ewing.

The penalty for first-degree murder in Iowa is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Beeman appeared briefly Tuesday with his attorney in an online Scott County Court hearing.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, police say Beeman shot Ewing in the 1900 block of West 40th Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Beeman, who also is scheduled for a court appearance Aug. 18, is being held on $250,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.