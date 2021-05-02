Murder suspect sought after Saturday night shooting death

After the Saturday shooting death of a Sterling man, another Sterling man was being sought Sunday in connection with the incident.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sterling Police received a call of a shooting in the 900 block of West 19th Street, Sterling. The caller reported a man had been shot, a news release says.

Officers arrived and found Joshua N. Hamrick, 39, in the back yard of the residence. Officers and paramedics gave him medical assistance before he was transported to CGH Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, witness statements, and prior contacts identified the suspect as Michael W. Bennett, 35.

With the assistance of the Whiteside County State’s Attorney Office, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder, with a bond of $2 million, was obtained for Bennett.

As of Sunday, Bennett’s whereabouts is unknown and the investigation is continuing.

Police ask anyone with information or knowledge of Bennett’s whereabouts to contact Sterling Police at 815-632-6640, extension 5, Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867, or a local law enforcement agency.