Murder suspects appear Saturday in court, father of one speaks to judge

Two murder suspects – one whose father spoke briefly with the judge – appeared Saturday in Scott County Court before being transported to Rock Island County Jail.

Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21, booked into the Scott County Jail late Friday, appeared about 8:30 a.m. Saturday before Judge Christine Dalton.

Each is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Local 4 News, the only station in the courtroom, heard Dalton explain to each suspect bond is set at $1.5 million for each.

“The person that came with me (in reference to Sims,) are they waiving extradition too?” asked Clark, who appeared first.

Both Clark and Sims were being held for the State of Illinois, Dalton explained. The case will continue in Rock Island County Court.

“I thought I was going to plead not guilty today,” Sims said. “Where do I get a public defender?”

“She don’t have no idea about the judicial system at all,” said a man in the audience section of the courtroom who identified himself as Sims’ father but did not give his name.

He said he is an over-the-road truck driver and drove all the way from Minnesota to be in court for his daughter.

“She needs to tell them she’s indigent for now,” Sims’ father said.

“That way, you’re protected (with a public defender) until your mom can hire an attorney,” Dalton agreed.

Dalton said Sims and Clark will appear Sunday or Monday in Rock Island County.

“Take it one step at a time, is my advice to you,” Dalton told Sims.

“They just want to grow up fast – they don’t want to listen,” Sims’ father said before he left the courtroom.

EARLIER: The investigation and suspects

When East Moline police responded to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities for an unresponsive man Friday morning, they found a deceased man with multiple stab wounds.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified Rodney J. Griffin, 64, of East Moline, as the victim, a news release says.

After East Moline police detectives determined Griffin’s vehicle was missing from his residence, it was found in Davenport. With assistance from Davenport police, Clark and Sims were taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.

East Moline detectives interviewed the two at Davenport Police Department, and determined they are suspects.

The Rock Island County state’s attorney’s office issued arrest warrants for Clark and Sims for first-degree murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Clark and Sims were brought Friday night from Davenport Police Department to Scott County Jail to await transport to Rock Island County Jail.

First-degree murder is a Class M felony. Possession of a stolen motor vehicle is a Class 2 felony.

EARLIER Friday: East Moline Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities.

When Local 4 News arrived at the scene, police had the area around the home taped off.