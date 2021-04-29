Murder suspect’s bond set at $1 million

A suspect in a Davenport murder investigation was being held Thursday on $1 million bond in Scott County Jail.

Sylvis Brandon Nelson, 35, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Police say he was the “live-in boyfriend” of Cobrianda Anderson, 34, who was found dead March 24 by emergency crews responding to a medical call in the 1900 block of West 1st Street, Davenport.

Nelson was taken into custody in Rock Island by the Rock Island and Davenport police departments. He faces a charge of first-degree murder, a Class A felony that carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His bond was set in Scott County Court.

The incident

Shortly after noon March 24, Davenport Police responded to the1900 block of West 1st Street after a report of an unresponsive woman who was deceased when they arrived.

Nelson, the initial 911 caller, said he was at home alone with the woman when she had an asthma attack.

“The injuries to the victim were inconsistent with the defendant’s explanation of what happened,” the arrest affidavit says.

An autopsy showed the cause of the victim’s death was strangulation and blunt-force head injuries.

Further proceedings are set for May 3 in Scott County Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.