Murdered Rock Island man would have celebrated his 46th birthday today

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- Its another tough day for Michael McGee’s family. The Rock Island man was shot and killed over the weekend.Tuesday would have been his 46th birthday. He was found on his mother’s lawn Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday would have been a day of celebrations for the McGee family. But for Michael McGee’s mother, Sue, her son’s death is making it hard to enjoy the day.

Local 4 News spoke with McGee’s mother on Tuesday over the phone. At the moment she does not want to be on camera as she is still mourning the loss of her son.

Michael McGee left behind four children. His eldest is on his way back from South Carolina to be with his family.The rest of the children are with their mother.

Sue says her son’s murder is still a mystery as he didn’t run into any trouble. She says he quite smoking and drinking years ago. She adds that everyone who met him instantly liked him.



Police are still investigating this case as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to contact the Rock Island police department at 309-732-2677 or crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.