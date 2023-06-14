MuscaBus employee Helen Cooper has been named 2023 Dispatcher of the Year.

According to a release from the City of Muscatine, providing excellent customer service has become the trademark of Helen Cooper in the year that she has worked in Muscatine’s Public Transit Division. Cooper was originally hired as a MuscaBus driver and worked in that position for six months before she transferred into the dispatch position. Her work to keep customers satisfied and drivers informed led to Cooper being named MuscaBus Dispatcher of the Year. She was recognized at the annual Iowa Public Transit Association (IPTA) conference on June 9 in Coralville.

Helen Cooper has been named 2023 MuscaBus Dispatcher of the Year. (City of Muscatine Public Transit)

Amy Fortenbacher, Transit Division Supervisor, said that Cooper is doing the dispatch position as if she has been with the Transit Division for 10 years. “We had a dispatcher pass away and then two more left our department,” Fortenbacher said. “Cooper was hired as a driver but stepped into the dispatch position without missing a beat.”

Cooper said she has become very proficient at multi-tasking, thanks to a variety of life experiences. “I have also had to juggle many different situations in my life at once, such as working full-time and going to college full-time with three children,” Cooper said. “This has helped me to become very good at multi-tasking, and that helps me with my day-to-day experiences as a dispatcher.”

Also recognized at the IPTA conference was Jada Peiffer, who was named 2023 MuscaBus Driver of the Year.