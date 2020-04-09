MuscaBus passengers required to wear masks starting this weekend

The MuscaBus passengers will be required to wear a mask starting Friday, April 10th, through May 1st, Department of Public Works, Muscatine, announced on Thursday.

“We realize that this may be an inconvenience to some riders but feel it is necessary to protect our staff so we can continue to provide this essential service to the community,” Brian Stineman, Director of Public Works, said in a press release.

The bus service will provide the riders with single-use masks from its limited supply through the weekend. From Monday, April 13th, passengers without an appropriate face covering will not be allowed on the bus.

MuscaBus has currently suspended all bus routes from April 6th through at least April 30th and is offering free shuttle bus rides to the public at this time.



Rides are available only to the doctor, work, and the grocery store, from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. , Monday through Saturday, and can be scheduled by calling (563) 263-8152.

MuscBus fares will be waived from April 6th to May 1st. All previously purchased passes for April will be valid and accepted for use during the month of May.