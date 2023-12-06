Four towns in Iowa are joining together to receive help from a group to access funding for flood projects.

The American Flood Coalition (AFC) launched the Iowa Flood Resilient Communities Cohort, a group of four communities that will receive help accessing federal funding for flood projects. The new Cohort will connect local officials with community partners who are familiar with residents’ concerns and priorities. They’ll work together to develop flood projects based on public input and apply for federal funding. The Cohort runs through October 2024 and includes Columbus Junction, Dubuque, Manchester and Muscatine.

“We are thrilled to work with these four communities, as together they prioritize flood resilience projects and prepare for funding,” said AFC Executive Director Melissa Roberts. “By following a co-governance model, where each community is represented by a town staffer and non-governmental partner, we can ensure that projects reflect the interests and needs of community members.”

AFC will use group workshops and individual sessions to help cohort participants find and prioritize flood resilience projects, strengthen the projects through community input and learn how the programs can be funded by federal programs.

AFC and subject matter experts from the Iowa Flood Center will provide guidance each step of the way.

“Building a resilient future requires strong alliances and our valued partnership with the American Flood Coalition exemplifies the power of collaboration,” said Witold Krajewski, Iowa Flood Center Director. “Together, we share a vision where the impacts of flooding are mitigated through collaboration, innovation, and safeguarding of our local communities.”

AFC hopes to create a pipeline of more flood resilience projects across Iowa. AFC funded and launched a project in northeast Iowa that tests and measures how certain regenerative agriculture practices can reduce flood risk on working lands in the U.S.

