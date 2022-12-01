Nonprofit housing groups in Muscatine and the Quad Cities will benefit from over $2.4 million in new state of Iowa grant funding.

Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.

Muscatine Center for Social Action has been awarded $1.8 million to build six new homes.

The grants were awarded to 16 organizations, including 12 Habitat for Humanity affiliates throughout the state to assist in meeting local housing needs. The QC Habitat chapter is getting $634,202 for three homes and Muscatine Center for Social Action is getting $1,809,000 for six homes.

“We know that homeownership is the leading driver of wealth creation,” Gov. Reynolds said in a Thursday release. “The investments announced today will not only assist many Iowan families in opening the door to homeownership, upward economic mobility and the ability to live in the communities where they work.”

“The awards made to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state will fuel a historic and transformational investment into sustainable homeownership opportunities for Iowans,” said Lisa Houser, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Iowa. “Habitat for Humanity of Iowa commends Gov. Reynolds’ commitment and leadership in advancing housing opportunities for Iowans.”

Habitat for Humanity QC will receive funds to build three single-family homes. “That’s exciting news for us,” executive director Kristi Crafton said Thursday.

Examples of Iowa projects awarded funds include:

The construction of 69 single-family homes by Habitat for Humanity affiliates to be sold to income eligible families in communities throughout the state.

The development of six 3-D printed homes for first-time homebuyers in Muscatine with a specific focus on qualified first-time homebuyer teachers.

The program had $20 million available for awards and received 24 applications requesting more than $30 million in funding.

The Iowa HOME Grant Program was created as a part of Gov. Reynolds’ $100-million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.