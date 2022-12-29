City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Monday (Jan. 2, 2023) in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. All offices will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023).

Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service on Monday, Jan. 2. Regular service will resume Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023). For more information visit the TRANSIT page on the City of Muscatine website or call 563-263-8152.

REFUSE & RECYCLING COLLECTION

There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Monday, Jan. 2 and no Bulky Waste Collection Monday or Tuesday. Residents on the Monday route will have their refuse collected on Tuesday along with residents on the regular Tuesday route.

There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023). Transfer Station hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with the last load on the scale at 3:15 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. with the last load on the scale at 11:45 a.m.

For more information, visit the SOLID WASTE DIVISION page on the city website or call 563-263-9689. Visit the CURBSIDE BULK COLLECTION page on the city website to schedule a collection or call 563-264-5865.

The Compost Facility is currently closed for the season. For more information about the facility, visit COMPOST SITE on the city website.

MUSSER LIBRARY HOURS

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022), Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023), and Monday (Jan. 2, 2023). The library will resume normal hours on Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023). Normal hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Sunday 12-4 p.m.

For more information, visit the LIBRARY website or call 563-263-3065

MUSCATINE ART CENTER HOURS

The Muscatine Art Center will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 30, 2022) and closed on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022), Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023), and Monday (Jan. 2, 2023). The Art Center will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023). Normal hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

The Art Center is normally closed to the public on Mondays. For more information, visit the ART CENTER website or call 563-263-8282.