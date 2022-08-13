The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced adjusted operating hours for the Muscatine Aquatic Center to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year.

According to a release, the Muscatine Aquatic Center’s hours will be as follows:

August 13 – August 21 Noon – 6:00 p.m.

August 22 – August 26 Closed

August 27 – August 28 Noon – 6:00 p.m.

August 29 – September 2 Closed

September 3 – September 5 Noon – 6:00 p.m.

The Muscatine Aquatic Center is located at 1 Park Dr., Muscatine.

For more information, click here or call the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.