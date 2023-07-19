UPDATE: According to an email from Kevin Jennison, Public Information Officer for the City of Muscatine, the victim has been identified as Jeremy Smith, 41. The email says there is no danger to the public, according to Police Chief Tony Kies.

EARLIER: The Muscatine Communication Center received a 911 call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive today at about 12:37 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found a 41 year old man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Witnesses helped identify a suspect, and police began a search of the area. The suspect, Andre Jones, 20, was later found in a home in the 1400 block of First Avenue. Officers surrounded the residence and Jones surrendered himself without incident at about 2:18 p.m.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no charges have been announced yet. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922, ext.629.

EARLIER: A person is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting in Muscatine. According to Assistant Police Chief Steve Snyder, the victim has not been identified, except to say it is a 41 year old man.

More details from the Muscatine Police Department are expected shortly.

EARLIER: According to Kevin Jennison, the PIO for the City of Muscatine, there has been a shooting in the area. This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have more information as it becomes available.

EARLIER: The Aquatic Center at Weed Park has been closed and will remain closed for the remainder of the day due to an ongoing situation in the area, according to an email from the Muscatine Parks & Recreation Department

For the latest information, visit the City of Muscatine’s Facebook page.