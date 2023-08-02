During August and September, the Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce its hours of operation to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year.

Reduced open hours will be:

Thursday, August 3Noon-6 p.m.
Friday, August 4Noon-4 p.m.
Saturday, August 5Noon-6 p.m.
Sunday, August 6Noon-4 p.m.
August 7-August 20Noon-6 p.m.
August 21-August 25Closed
August 26-August 27Noon-6 p.m.
August 28-September 1Closed
September 2-September 4Noon-6 p.m.

Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.