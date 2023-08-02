During August and September, the Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce its hours of operation to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year.

Reduced open hours will be:

Thursday, August 3 Noon-6 p.m. Friday, August 4 Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, August 5 Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, August 6 Noon-4 p.m. August 7-August 20 Noon-6 p.m. August 21-August 25 Closed August 26-August 27 Noon-6 p.m. August 28-September 1 Closed September 2-September 4 Noon-6 p.m.

Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.