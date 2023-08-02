During August and September, the Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce its hours of operation to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year.
Reduced open hours will be:
|Thursday, August 3
|Noon-6 p.m.
|Friday, August 4
|Noon-4 p.m.
|Saturday, August 5
|Noon-6 p.m.
|Sunday, August 6
|Noon-4 p.m.
|August 7-August 20
|Noon-6 p.m.
|August 21-August 25
|Closed
|August 26-August 27
|Noon-6 p.m.
|August 28-September 1
|Closed
|September 2-September 4
|Noon-6 p.m.
Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.