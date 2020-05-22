Muscatine Aquatic Center to remain closed this summer

Muscatine Aquatic Center will remain closed this summer, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department announced on Friday.

“The potential for exposure to COVID-19 is high for both staff and patrons at the facility, which garners an average attendance of 40,000 people during the season. Even with the application of increased sanitizing methods and social distancing, the potential for exposure in lifesaving situations and in high-touch areas is real. In order to protect the safety of both patrons and staff, this decision has been made with the health of our community at the forefront,” the dpeartment said in a press release.

The department will continue to explore programs and activity opportunities for Muscatine residents.