Muscatine Art Center hosting Elf on the Shelf photo contest

The Muscatine Art Center wants to see your Elf on the Shelf photos!

Email your hilarious photos of the elf doing silly things and hiding in funny places by November 19.

One photo per day will be posted between November 27 and December 11.

Visit the Muscatine Art Center Facebook page from December 12 through December 17 to view the virtual Elf on the Shelf photo album and vote for your favorite picture.

The photo with the most votes will be announced December 18.

The winner will receive Chamber Dollars to spend at local businesses.

More information about the Muscatine Art Center is here.