Muscatine Art Center hosting scarecrow and jack-o’-lantern competitions

As autumn approaches and leaves begin to change colors, the Muscatine Art Center invites you to scare up some fun to welcome the spooky season with scarecrow and jack-o’-lantern competitions and help decorate the Art Center lawn.

Entrants will be provided with PVC forms for the scarecrows, and pumpkins will be available to create hand-carved or painted jack-o’-lanterns. To participate, contact the Muscatine Art Center for an entry form or visit muscatineartcenter.org to print the form. Entry forms must be submitted by September 21 to be included in this year’s competitions.

Competition entries will be exhibited at the Muscatine Art Center from Thursday, October 28, through Sunday, October 31. The public can vote for the best scarecrow and the best jack-o’-lantern, both online and in person. Winners will be awarded cash prizes.

The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine. Hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:00am to 5:00pm, Thursday evenings until 7:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 5:00pm. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.